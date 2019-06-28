Limerick man appointed chief executive of Child and Family Agency Tusla

A LIMERICK man and chief officer of the HSE Mid-West has been appointed to the position of chief executive of the Child and Family Agency, Tusla this week.

It was announced this Friday that Kildimo man Bernard Gloster, who has been working with the HSE for more than 30 years, will take up the new top role this September.

Tusla chairperson Pat Rabbitte said Mr Gloster will serve as chief executive for a period of five years.

“I believe that Mr Gloster is eminently equipped for this challenging role due to his skills, experience and professional commitment. He has many years’ experience as a senior health service manager, and is currently Chief Officer of the HSE Mid-West.

“Having originally trained as a social care worker, Mr Gloster worked for a number of years in child care services when it was located in the health system. For the past 16 years, he has been a senior health service manager holding briefs in both acute hospitals and community healthcare services. Mr Gloster will take up his role in September.”

Commenting on his appointment, he said said: “It is a privilege to have been chosen by the Board of Tusla to lead the Agency in the next phase of its development. Tusla comes with a talented workforce and many stakeholders, making this a role I very much look forward to taking up, as we strive for improved supports and services in child protection and welfare, and family support services for families who need us.”