Love Island - Maura confronts Tom as the truth emerges

Maura is determined to uncover the truth about comments that Tom has made about her, after Anna cryptically suggested that he may have been talking behind her back.

Pulling Tom to one side, Maura insinuates she is aware of what he has said:

“The first few days that you were in, I was like, I couldn’t work it out and then I realised ‘oh my god, he must have really relaxed’ because you were like a different person. And then I heard comments about you saying that you weren’t sure if we were compatible.”

As Tom attempts to talk his way out of the situation, Maura interjects:

“So you didn’t say that?”

Tom continues to plead ignorance:

“Say what? I’m not saying either way because I still don’t know you. I’ve not said to anyone that we’re not compatible. It’s been misconstrued.”

Attempting to offer her an olive branch of reassurance, Tom declares:

“The bottom line is, we’re getting to know each other. I’m enjoying spending time with you, I’m enjoying the couple of nights we’ve had in bed, it’s been fun and I’m looking forward to getting to know you. “

But, undeterred, Maura continues to press him for a definitive answer:

“I just wanted to know, was there something else said?”

Tom retorts:

“It’s been relayed to you in a negative way when it’s not as black and white as that, it’s the fact that we’re still getting to know each other and it’s very early stages.”

As she opens up in the Beach Hut, Maura admits she’s certain that Tom is holding something back from her:

“I sat there really confused. I do feel like something else has been said, and I’m not being told, which is very annoying.”

Insisting there will be consequences if Tom has lied to her, Maura reveals:

“I don’t want a man that’s going to speak about me behind my back. And if he’s said something, honestly I can’t see us going back from this if he has, because I’ve asked straight out to his face ‘have you said something?’ and he said no. So if he’s lied, he can f*** off basically.”

Seeking counsel with good friend Lucie, Maura decides she should speak to Jordan to get to the bottom of what Tom has said:

Faced with divided loyalties, Jordan decides to reveal the truth to Maura:

“Obviously it puts me in an awkward position. I told Anna and I know you’re close with Anna but I’m not a liar so if you ask me I’m going to tell you. He basically just said that he feels like sometimes you’re a bit OTT and that he said you might be a bit of an attention seeker in group situations. That’s what he said.”

Furious at her suspicions being proved correct, Maura vents:

“My gut was telling me he did say something bad. He’s already had a chance. I’m not in here to spend every single week giving someone chances and chances and chances. I want to find a man that suits me and that’s honest with me. He’s not that man. He’s a coward. And I don’t want a coward.”

Outraged at Tom’s duplicity, Maura wastes no time in seeking him out in the garden, before unleashing her fury:

“Why weren’t you honest with me? Am I an attention seeker? Am I OTT? Do you honestly think that I want to speak to you. You’ve nothing to say for yourself because you know you’re a bare faced liar. Why did you get into bed with me last night and kiss me last night if you think I’m an attention seeker. How dare you say those things about me.”

In no mood to consider forgiveness, Maura tells the Beach Hut:

“What did he think I was going to do, sit down and have an adult conversation with him when he’s a child.”

Still reeling from Maura’s outburst, Tom defends himself in the Beach Hut:

“Maybe I should have said something last night when she asked me if there was anything else. But because I was passed that personally I didn’t think it was going to come and bite me in the a***. I would have apologised, I could have cleared it up, but instead she’s just screamed at me in front of everyone and then stormed off saying she doesn’t want to talk to me. Well that’s not mature is it?”

Can Tom convince Maura that they have a future in the villa or is this the final straw for their relationship?

FLACK IS BACK ON THE ISLAND

Caroline Flack is back in the Love Island villa with some big news for the Islanders.

Having already seen Yewande pack her bags earlier in the week, The Islanders are rocked when Caroline reveals that another surprise dumping is on the cards.

“Islanders, I’m sure you’re all wondering why I’m here. I’ve got some very important news for you. The public have been voting for their favourite couple. Three couples have been saved by the public. The remaining Islanders are all at risk of being dumped tonight. I’m now going to reveal the three couples who are safe and will continue their stay on the Island.”

With the Islanders gathered nervously around the fire pit, Caroline reveals the three couples who have been saved, before dropping another bombshell on the four couples who are left:

“You are all vulnerable. Two of you will leave the Island tonight. That decision is not down to the public. That decision is down to your fellow Islanders.”

Whose time in the villa is about to be cut short?

DATE TIME FOR TOMMY AND MOLLIE-MAE

Having put the drama of the online buzz challenge behind them, Tommy and Molly-Mae appear to be going from strength to strength.

The pair have their first opportunity to spend some alone time together outside of the villa, when a surprise text arrives:

“Tommy and Molly-Mae you’re going on a date, please get ready to leave the villa #saddleup #toohottotrot

An anxious Tommy tells the Beach Hut:

“I’ve never rode a horse before, so I’m slightly nervous if it is that.”

With Tommy and Molly-Mae out of the villa, the other Islanders take the opportunity to speculate on Tommy’s friendship with Lucie, and Lucie’s revelation that she would ‘never say never’ to a future romance with Tommy.

After a catch up with Amy, Curtis tells the boys:

“I have heard something through the grapevine, that somebody asked Lucie ‘would you go there with Tommy, is that a complete closed door?’ and she said ‘never say never’.”

An unimpressed Danny responds:

“In my opinion, that’s disrespectful. Whether you feel it or not, keep that to yourself.”

Anton adds:

“I would actually be quite disappointed if that was the case. The impression I got was the next person she would be open to is someone that comes in that was 100% her type, and is very compatible with her.”

Dubious as to Lucie’s motives, Danny continues:

“I was under the impression that’s the only reason she was still here. Now after that comment, is she just waiting on the sidelines for something to go wrong?”

Lucie meanwhile is growing frustrated by the boundaries imposed on her relationship with Tommy. During a chat with the girls, she insists:

“I’m not going to stop talking to him or stop acting like I did before around him, because I think that’s not really fair. It’s not normal. I don’t know if it’s him or her that’s come to this agreement. It’s weird to put an agreement on a friendship.”

Elaborating further in the Beach Hut, Lucie declares:

“The fact that there’s boundaries on the friendship now between me and Tommy just annoys me more so I feel like I just want to go and talk to him more now because that’s just how I am which is bad, but I think that’s just weird.”

Is Lucie about to throw a major spanner into Tommy and Molly-Mae’s blossoming romance?

