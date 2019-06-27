Sadness as the Body Shop in Limerick set to close

LIMERICK has suffered another retail blow after it emerged that health and beauty outlet The Body Shop is to close its O’Connell Street store next month.

The British chain opened its store immediately next door to the landmark Brown Thomas outlet in 2014.

But now, the Limerick branch will cease trading after the close of business on Saturday, July 6 next. It’s the second time the Body Shop has pulled out of the city, with the shutters lowering at a previous branch in the Crescent Shopping Centre five years ago.

City businesswoman Helen O’Donnell said: “It’s very disappointing. This is more evidence that traders in the city are struggling even though the economy has picked up, we have more people working in the city, I am hearing from traders that there are lots of challenges there. We don’t have the footfall to maintain a lot of business. Unfortunately, people do draw a line under how long they will continue. This is a case in point.”

Ms O’Donnell said, given the Body Shop is a chain store, its rationale may have nothing to do with Limerick.

“But it is really sad, and disappointing. There are employees there. So I hope they find something. There is employment around, it is a good time to be looking for a job,” she added.

The Body Shop has been contacted for comment.