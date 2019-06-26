Order of Malta launches Limerick recruitment drive

THE Order Of Malta ambulance corps has launched a recruitment drive in Limerick.

Based out of its HQ in Davis Street, the Limerick Unit has a fleet of three vehicles at its disposal and is commonly seen in the city and county providing first aid and medical cover at both small and large public events.

Speaking about the recruitment drive, current officer in charge of the Limerick Unit Lieutenant Bryan Crosby said: “Members of all ages and abilities are welcome in the unit. You do not necessarily need first aid experience to join the unit, all training will be provided.

“Initially all new members will be trained to the level of Cardiac First responder, enabling them to use a defibrillator and perform CPR.”

Founded in 1938 and with 2500 members across in 69 locations, the Order of Malta Ambulance Corps wing of Order of Malta Ireland is one of the largest voluntary providers of First aid, ambulance and community care services in the country.

For more information about joining the unit or to register a place on the introductory training day on Saturday July 20 contact Dave on Limerick.deputy@orderofmalta.ie.

For information regarding recruitment into the youth section (10-16 year old), contact Amy at limerickcadets@orderofmalta.ie