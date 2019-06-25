Two drivers hospitalised after car collision in County Limerick

TWO DRIVERS have been hospitalised following a double vehicle collision in County Limerick this Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at Port, Athea shortly after 8am.

As a result of the incident, the road between Abbeyfeale and Listowel remains closed.

The Limerick Leader has been informed that the drivers of the two vehicles have been taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment, though the extent of their injuries is unknown at this stage.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the crash at 8.22am and dispatched two units from Abbeyfeale to the scene.