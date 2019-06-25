Extra bins at Limerick venue for Munster final

TO ensure litter is kept to a minimum at this Sunday’s Munster final, extra bins are to be placed near the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

A capacity crowd of 44,000 is expected at the Ennis Road venue for the 2pm throw-in this Sunday afternoon, and extra volunteers will be on hand, with and additional bins to be provided on the access routes to the stadium. The minor game is at 11.30am. In addition to this, local businesses in the vicinity of the stadium will provide bins, with its staff on hand to help clean-up.

This will include at the Ardhu Bar, the Woodfield House Hotel, the Na Piarsaigh fanzone, and Rodahan's Centra.

“We are delighted to have secured this final for Limerick and have worked very hard over the past few years to improve the stadium not least the rebranding and partnership with LIT,” said county board chairman John Cregan.

“Our patrons are asked to not litter in the vicinity of the stadium and to bring your litter home and dispose of it responsibly” Mr Cregan added.

“Limerick GAA are active and proud participants in Team Limerick Clean Up and we aim to continue to uphold that ethos at the biggest event of the year at LIT Gaelic Grounds ”

The outer railings and gates of the stadium are currently being repainted and Limerick GAA have partnered with Limerick City Tidy Towns who provided hanging baskets for the Ennis Road side of the stadium.

Limerick City and County Council are also providing extra bins on the approach routes to the stadium.

“We are delighted to see Limerick GAA maintain environmental awareness high on their agenda,” said the chairperson of Limerick Tidy Towns Helen O Donnell.

Limerick face Tipperary at 2pm Sunday.