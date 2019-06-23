Mid Summer Run in Limerick village to help get new pitch over the line

CASTLECONNELL National School’s principal must be the most popular one in the country!

In last week’s Leader, Richie Ryan promised no homework for the whole school if the Premier County beat Limerick. Sadly the proud Tipp man proved correct. And now he is at it again.

Every child who takes part in the Mid Summer Run in the village this Sunday won’t have to open their school bags on Monday night. The 5km and 10km commences at 1pm. And it gets even better for the boys and girls in Castleconnell NS.

“The class with the highest amount of children who complete the run are going to get a pizza party. Every child who runs in it will get homework off,” said Richie. The Tipp flag out his office window as been flying proudly all week.

Please support our main fundraiser. If you can donate in any way it would be greatly appreciated. All for a great cause and great facility for young children and the wiser community — Castleconnell N.S (@cconnellns) June 13, 2019

All monies raised will go towards the Castleconnell Community Sports Facility. Plans started back in 2014. A 50m x 35m astro turf pitch at the back of the school is phase one.

Richie says the facility will be an essential sporting outlet for residents of Castleconnell and surrounding areas. Currently there is nothing like this amenity in the locality. Richie wished to thank sponsors, local sports clubs, parents association and all involved in organising the fourth Mid Summer Run on Sunday

Log on to http://www.midsummerrun.ie to register. A Go Fund Me page to help raise the remaining €60,000 has also been set up.