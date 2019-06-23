Concern as students at University of Limerick get 'wrong' results

A UNIVERSITY of Limerick student who has fallen victim to a results mix-up is at fears that he may not graduate if the issue is not rectified.

University of Limerick has informed the Limerick Leader that since 75,000 grades were released on Monday, June 17, 13 grade change requests from academic departments have been made - totalling 0.02% of grades given.

The MSc Supply Chain Management student received C and D grades and immediately sensed that they were incorrect.

The student in question sent a detailed email of inquiry to his course director, his lecturers and the Student Academic Administration (SAA).

His suspicions were affirmed by one of his lecturers, who contacted the student to tell him he had, in fact, received another student’s results.

It was found that the student who had undergone the two-year online course had actually received A and B grades.

“The person who got my results thinks they got on great, but I have his results, and he now has to repeat modules, and he may not even know that yet,” they said.

The student was also contacted by the university to tell him that he would have to repeat one of the incorrectly-graded modules at a cost of €175 and that he wouldn’t be eligible to graduate in August.

The actual result for this module was an A1, as confirmed by his lecturer.

“They can tell me when the exams start and finish, and when fees are due - but they can’t give me my correct results,” the frustrated student said, speaking of SAA.

“Who’s to know that my previous results at Christmas for example, that I was happy with, weren’t actually someone else’s?”

The student was told by his lecturer that the incorrect grades were the result of a ‘spreadsheet malfunction’.

The individual, who is working full-time and hopes to graduate in August says: “All I want are my official results. With my results, I qualify for a First Class Honours Degree, but until the records are officially updated I won’t even graduate.”

“I don’t get how it’s so difficult, it’s very frustrating,” they added.

A UL Spokesperson says: “If any students have queries or concerns in relation to their grades or progression decisions, there are clear processes they can follow to appeal these or express their concerns and seek reassurances or rechecks.”