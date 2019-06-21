Daughter of late Limerick man Jason Corbett shares emotional Fathers' Day tribute

THE YOUNG daughter of Limerick man Jason Corbett marked Father’s Day with a heartwarming tribute to her late father.

Sarah Corbett, 12, shared a poem she wrote on the Jason’s Journey Facebook page, which commemorates the county Limerick father of two, who was murdered four years ago.

Corbett was beaten to death in his sleep by his wife, Molly Martens, 35, and her father Tom Martens 68, at his North Carolina home in August 2015

Molly and Tom were both convicted of second degree murder in 2017, and were sentenced to 20 - 25 years inprisonment, with both having appealed their convictions.

In the emotional poem, Sarah describes how ‘another name for Dad is love’, before adding that her and her ‘amazing’ father did not have ‘long enough’ together.

‘Not long enough to hold his hand, this awesome human being and loving Dad.

‘Not long enough to capture that look forever in his eyes and remember his – always brimming with pride.’

‘Not long enough or old enough to stand by his side, as he was by mine after every rough time.

‘Not long enough to laugh with him anymore, after every bad joke, after every cinema trip.

‘Not long enough to walk with this amazing person, my Dad, who had taught me to be the person I am.

‘Not long enough to thank you for my wonderful life.’

Jason’s sister and Sarah’s aunt, Tracy Lynch, who looks after Jason’s two children Sarah, 12, and Jack, 14, said: “I am so proud of you Sarah my pocket rocket of positivity and love.”

During trial, Molly and Tom Martens pleaded not guilty, claiming self-defence was the reason behind their actions.

A decision on their appeal is due to be made shortly.