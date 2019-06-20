‘Small number’ of University Hospital Limerick patients affected by averted strike action

A SMALL number of University Hospital Limerick patients have had their appointments cancelled this Thursday despite major strike action being averted.

On Wednesday evening, around 800 Siptu healthcare workers at UHL, UMHL and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital, were informed that this Thursday’s 24-hour strike action would not go ahead.

Pending further discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission, preparations are still underway for strike action on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Welcoming the deferral this Wednesday evening, the UL Hospitals Group said: “With a small number of exceptions, all outpatient appointments and elective procedures will now go ahead as planned at the three sites. Most patients whose appointments or procedures had been cancelled have now been contacted and rescheduled.

“A small number of patients who were scheduled for colonoscopy at UHL on Thursday will be rescheduled at a later date as the decision to defer strike action did not allow sufficient time to make the necessary preparations for the procedure. The colonoscopy unit will prioritise inpatients for Thursday’s list.”