What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, in Limerick?

First I go for a walk down to Clancy Strand to feed the ducks and chat to them about the local gossip. Then I like to head into Lucky Lane for a browse around. Pharmacia or Dolan's is always great to have the craic in or check out a gig. The Unscene music Bazaar shows in the Wickham Tap are a sight to behold.

What’s your first Limerick memory?

Playing ‘Shoe the Donkey’ on the fiddle in Slattery’s pub in Kildimo dressed as a cowboy to entertain the locals. Not much has changed really.

What’s your favourite part of the county and why?

Probably Lough Gur as it is so peaceful and tranquil and it has been preserved so beautifully.

What about a favourite local walk or view?

I love the Plassey Walkway - it’s a great place to go for a walk when you get an overdose of the hustle and bustle of the city.

What do you think gives Limerick its unique identity?

Well, at the moment the music scene is thriving here and I think that’s down to the openness and support between all the people involved who are working together for the greater good. People don’t have notions or snobbery here they just speak their mind honestly in person and in their music. That is authentic and unique. We’re not scared to laugh at ourselves in Limerick and make the most of our lot.

Do you have a favourite local restaurant?

Le Pizza Galaxie are the best boys in town for pizza and beats.

How would you describe the people of Limerick?

Extremely witty and kind hearted. We’re passionate people whether it’s for sports, music or the arts. We’re not scared to wear our hearts on our sleeves and speak our minds - that’s what makes us so loveable.

How important do you think sport is to Limerick?

I think it is hugely important for the city and county. Last year’s All-Ireland hurling win was one of the happiest moments of my life. I’ll admit that I cried when we finally lifted Liam. It unites people of all classes, ages and backgrounds living here and that is something special to behold. The place will always breed people who excel at sport be it rugby, hurling or whatever it is because there is such an inherited love for it here which is handed down through the generations.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the city/county today?

In terms of the city new affordable housing is urgently needed and is a huge challenge for those newly elected to solve. The amount of landlords deciding to sell up and kick young people out of accommodation is very worrying. The waste burning factory which is opening out in Mungret is worrying for the county as a whole in terms of the pollution it will cause. These issues need to be addressed sooner rather than later for people’s health and well being. The resurgence of Limerick in terms of the arts, music and sport has been a revelation in recent years and the challenge will be to sustain this through continued hard work and determination. I love where I am from and I’m really proud of how far it has come in the last few years. Let's all keep doing our bit to sustain this positivity.