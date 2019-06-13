Emergency services at scene of car crash in County Limerick

GARDAI are at the scene of a single-vehicle collision in County Limerick in which a car overturned this Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred in Dromstrasna on the N21 at around 3pm.

Two people were involved in the incident, but there are currently no reports of any injuries.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.14pm and dispatched two units from Abbeyfeale to the scene.

Gardai and ambulance are at the scene, and the road remains open.