WATCH: Limerick national school dances for road safety in national competition

A COUNTY Limerick primary school’s dance moves have earned them a place in the final of a national road safety competition.

Kilbehenny National School are among the five finalists of the Safe Cross Code Dance Competition, which is organised by the Road Safety Authority.

Primary schools across Ireland were encouraged to show others how to cross the road in the most creative and enthusiastic way - and what better way than dance?

Members of the public are being asked to vote for their favourite routine, with voting closing this Friday, June 14.

Click here to vote - winners will be announced next week.