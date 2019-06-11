DJ Ray to host sold-out run after his Limerick broadcast

POPULAR radio host Ray D’Arcy will be broadcasting live from Limerick this Tuesday before partaking in a run with listeners in an effort to get communities “offline and outside”.

The sold-out run will take place in Mungret Park at 6pm with those partaking having trained under Ray’s advice and guidance for the past few weeks. Ray will host the special 5km run in Mungret Park following the broadcast of his show.

The Run with Ray campaign involves listeners sharing their Couch to 5k stories on air, with a training plan shared by the show.

“Limerick is a great running city, there’s a great tradition of running there so I was very confident we’d get a lot of people from the city involved, and we did,” the RTÉ Radio 1 DJ told the Leader this week.

“I love running, and this campaign is really just to share that love with other people. I talked about it a lot on the radio and I thought people are probably tired of hearing me talk about it, so why don’t I get out and actually do something with listeners,” Ray added.

“Five kilometres is an entry-level distance that most people can manage after six to eight weeks of training,” he said, “to make it even easier for people we decided to bring it to them.”

Ray will be joined regularly by running coach Mary Jennings on-air as he gets the country prepared to run with him.

Over five days from June 10, Ray is broadcasting and running in Cork, Limerick, Wexford, Kildare and Dublin, with each run commencing at 6pm.

“It’s great to be taking to the road with Run with Ray. It’s a brilliant opportunity to meet listeners and to help people to get out and get active,” said Ray.

“Hopefully our 5k runs will be the impetus for people to do what they’ve threatened to do for years... it’s something to aim for and it promises to be a bit of fun.”

Using already established routes from Parkrun Ireland, Ray is encouraging runners and non-runners to get involved, and to get outside and get active as the weather gets warmer.

“We are delighted to be teaming up with the local sports partnerships and we appreciate the assistance of the Parkrun volunteers,” continued Ray, “on your marks, get set...!”

Ray will also visit one local primary school in each location, and is set to pay a visit to Milford National School, Castletroy, to assist pupils in running their Daily Mile.

“It’s been very encouraging, I think people are rising to the challenge. It’s the first time we’ve done something like this, and if it’s a success this year then it’ll be twice as successful next year,” said Ray.

“Enjoy it, that’s the main thing. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for the weather - and don’t let it be your last 5k!”