Body of soldier was found at Limerick barracks following night out

AN OPEN verdict was recorded at the inquest into the death of a soldier who died from self-inflicted injuries at Sarsfield Barracks.

The body of the 22-year-old who was from the northside of Limerick city was discovered by a colleague after he called to his room at around 11am on October, 2018.

The soldier was pronounced dead at the scene and it was subsequently established the cause of death was asphyxiation due to hanging.

Garda Dave Barry said a technical examination of the man’s room was carried out but that nothing suspicious had emerged.

Coroner John McNamara was told the deceased had been socialising in the city centre the previous night and that he had returned to Sarsfield Barracks sometime in the early hours of the morning.

A friend and colleague, who became emotional during the inquest, said “nothing extraordinary” had happened during the night out and that there was nothing to suggest he was suicidal.

“He was in good form. There didn’t seem to be anything strange going on with him, he was fine,” he said.

The witness told the inquest he was aware his friend had posted a message on Snapchat saying “I’m done” but that he was not sure when he had sent it.

A post-mortem which was carried out at University Hospital Limerick showed the deceased had consumed a considerable amount of alcohol.

“It was at a moderately toxic level,” said Consultant Pathologist Dr Theresa Laszlo who added that several prescription drugs were also found in his system – albeit at a low level.

When asked if the deceased suffered from mental health issues his father replied: “He seemed okay to me – like any other young fella”.

Addressing the family of the soldier, the coroner said it is often the case that there are no warning signs and that such deaths can “come out of the blue”.

He said he was obliged to record a verdict and that the question was whether or not a suicide verdict was appropriate in the circumstances.

“Given the suddenness (of what happened) and the lack of a note, I’m not happy to record it as a suicide,” said the coroner.

In the circumstances, he said it was appropriate to record an open verdict.