Warning to Limerick retailers as dud bank note is discovered

GARDAI say the discovery of a counterfeit €20 note by a local retailer at the weekend should act a reminder to all retailers and businesses to be vigilant – particularly as new €100 and €200 notes are now in circulation.

“The advice for a security check is to feel the paper, it should feel crisp and firm with raised print on the edge of the banknote and the main image can also be felt on the banknote.

"Look at the banknote against the light and check for the portrait window, watermark and the security thread. Tilt the banknote and see a brand new feature called the Satellite hologram,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The new €100 and €200 notes came into circulation at the end of May.

Part of the Europa series of banknotes they have enhanced security features as well as a fresh look.