Emergency services deployed to 26km fuel spill in County Limerick

EMERGENCY services have been deployed to the scene of a huge fuel spill in County Limerick this Tuesday evening.

Motorists have urged to take extra caution on the N69, where there is a 26km fuel spill between Ferrybridge and Foynes.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service have dispatched two units to the scene, to deal with either side of the spillage.

The two units have been deployed from Foynes and Mulgrave Street.

This is the third major fuel spill this Tuesday.

The first fuel spill occurred on the M20, followed by another in Shanagolden.