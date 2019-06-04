Gardai are dealing with a car crash in County Limerick

GARDAI have warned motorists travelling on the Herbertstown to Caherconlish Road (R513) that there is a crash at Caherline.

Gardaí are at the scene and are currently directing traffic, reports AA Roadwatch. The accident occurred around 9.30am. Limerick Fire Service has not been called to the scene.

Due to heave rain overnight and this morning, gardai are warning that it takes longer to stop on wet roads.

"Slow down and leave extra room to brake between your vehicle and the one in front," said a spokesperson.