Gardai arrest woman in connection with cannabis grow house in Clare

GARDAI have arrested a woman in her early 20s in connection with the discovery of a cannabis grow house in County Clare this Friday.

As part of an intelligence-led operation in Tinarana, Killaloe, County Clare, gardai discovered evidence of production of cannabis plants worth an estimated €900,000, pending analysis.

The production was said to be at all stages, including nursery, mature plants, dried plants.

The Clare Divisional Drugs Unit are being supported by local uniform and plainclothes gardai, the Western Region Armed Support Unit and the Cork Garda Dog Unit.

A female in her early 20s, non-Irish national, has been arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Ennis garda station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The search and investigations remain ongoing.