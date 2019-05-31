Memorial cycle for seven-year-old Limerick girl this Friday night

A MEMORIAL cycle for seven-year-old Ciara McCarthy takes place this Friday night in Boher.

The beloved daughter of James and Aoife and brother of Thomas passed away in March 2013 after a long illness. Boher Community Development Association asked could they organise a cycle in memory of Ciara, of Scart, Ballysimon. It has become a fixture in the calendar ever since with thousands upon thoudands raised.

All monies go to Cliona’s Foundation. It starts this Friday night, May 31 at 7.15pm at Boher Community Centre. Sign in from 6.15pm. It is a 40km loop but there are various short-cut options. Entry by donation. All are welcome.