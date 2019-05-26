Man released without charge after shooting in Limerick city

A MAN in his 20s arrested in connection with a shooting at a house in Limerick city, has been released without charge this weekend.

Gardai launched an investigation into an incident where shots were fired at a house on Hyde Road o Thursday evening.

No one was injured during the incident, gardai have said.

Gardai arrested a man in his 20s in relation to the investigation

He was released on Saturday evening and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

