Crowe flies high in South East Clare

FIANNA Fail's South-East Clare based councillor Cathal Crowe is on course to top the poll in the Shannon Municipal District.

This area contains around 4,000 people living the Limerick western suburbs of Westbury and Shannon Banks, plus outlying villages like Clonlara, Parteen, Ardnacrusha and Cratloe, Shannon Town and Bunratty.

Tallies taken from the Clare County Council count centre in Ennis reveal Cllr Crowe has taken 2,284 first preferences, the highest vote in the county.

His namesake John Crowe, Sixmilebridge has taken 1,214 first preferences, tallies show, while his neighbour PJ Ryan is estimated to have polled 1,214.

Former Mayor of Shannon Gerry Flynn has also secured 1,034 votes, according to tallies, with Sinn Fein's Mike McKee marginally behind him in the seven seater.

There is disappointment for Shannon Banks woman Betty Walsh, the mother of Kieran Walsh. Her bid to be elected for the Social Democrats looks to be in trouble, after she tallied at just 452 preferences.