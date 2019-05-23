Gardai raid a property in County Limerick town

GARDAI raided a property on the Main Street of Bruff on Wednesday evening.

At around 6.45pm, a number of plain clothes gardai pulled up outside the building in an unmarked car.

One local told the Limerick Leader: "They knocked and they knocked on the door. The next thing they got some kind of special implement out of the car and burst the door down. In the meantime, a squad car came along and gardai in uniform joined the search."

A garda spokesperson confirmed there was a search at a property. However, it is understood that nothing of an incriminating nature was discovered.

The raid has proved quite a talking point in Bruff as a number of people watched the proceedings, as well as motorists seeing the commotion while they drove through the town.