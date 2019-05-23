Limerick singer songwriter Jenní to debut new single ‘Roses’

SINGER-songwriter Jenní is to debut her new single ‘Roses’ as she plays Dolans Upstairs on Friday May 24 with a full band, writes Jess Casey.

Better known as vocalist with electronica outfit DeLorean Suite, Jenní, Jenny McMahon from Limerick city, has attracted critical acclaim for her authentic, soulful voice.

“There is a great bunch of musicians playing with me and this Friday will be the first time I have put myself out there with a full band,” Jenní said.

“It will be a great night and singer-songwriter Connor Ward, who is one of Ireland’s rising stars, will also be supporting me on the night so people will be getting a good night out for the money.”

Roses sees Jenní make a return to her folk roots, with the single recorded at Open Door Studios with drummer Tony Roche, of DeLorean Suite, guitarist Kealan Kenny of Toucan and bass player Brian O’ Grady of Kilfenora Céilí Band.

“DeLorean Suite was on a hiatus and I just started song-writing,” Jenní explained. “And this is the music that evolved from that songwriting process. At some stage last year, I just decided to move forward and bring out a single and hopefully put out an album next year.”

“My own personal background would have been coming from folk-traditional within my own family, singing songs like every Irish family has in their DNA. I would have also played with an alternative folk band for about five years as well so it's not so new to me, but it might be to people who wouldn’t know me very well.”

She is excited to play the single and a host of original material written over the last year with her live band which also includes guitarist and pianist Mark O’ Connor. Tickets are availble from dolans.ie. Doors open at 8pm.