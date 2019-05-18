Choirs kick off summer of song 2019 at University Concert Hall in Limerick

WITH less than four weeks to go before the seventh annual Limerick Sings International Choral Festival, the University Concert Hall looks set to kick off the summer of song this June.

As UCH hosts a series of concerts and choral trails across Limerick, acclaimed composer and conductor Bob Chilcot is also set to host an exciting full day workshop on June 8.

On Thursday, June 6, UCH welcomes the renowned, professional a cappella ensemble The Real Group. On Friday June 7, the beautiful Redemptorist Church in Limerick City will host Choirs in Concert, a performance by local, national and international choirs.

Adare is set to place host to the Festival Proms on June 8, with a closing gala concert planned for Sunday June 9. For tickets, contact UCH Box Office at 061 331549. More information can be found on www.uch.ie