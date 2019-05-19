Limerick households called on to join anti-plastic crusade

Limerick people are being asked to join an environmental initiative that eliminates domestic plastic use.

VOICE, an Irish NGO, is looking for households to participate in an initiative called No Home for Plastic.

In this initiative the NGO works with individual households to help them to set plastic reduction goals and support them in making changes to their plastic use.

If you are interested in this project you can email abi@voiceireland.org or go to https://voiceireland.org/project-work/no-home-for-plastic.php.

With 50% of all plastic produced used only once then thrown away, plastic waste has become a pressing concern.

The next step is to move from discontent with the status quo to action, according to VOICE which concludes, “Together we can work to make sustainable changes within our lives and push back against increasing plastic use!”