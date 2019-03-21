Limerick set for new festival celebrating ‘cocktails, culture and craic’

A FOUR-DAY festival celebrating emerging craft beers, distilleries and artisan food is coming to Limerick this June.

Spirit of the City, which premiered last year in Cork City, is hoping to transform Arthur’s Quay Park into an “outdoor extravaganza for cocktail lovers, foodies and the culturally-curious.”

“We are really excited to add the vibrant city that is Limerick to our growing portfolio,” founder Kevin Collins said.

“While Spirit of the City is particularly exciting for gin and whiskey lovers, the wide programme of activity makes it perfect for the culturally curious too.”

Last year, the festival welcomed more than 2,000 people across three days in Cork, he added.

“We believe we have created a concept that is truly unique combining cocktails, culture, craic and a strong sense of Irish-ness by celebrating both local produce and talent.”

Taking place from Thursday June 27 to Sunday June 30, the festival will feature cocktail demonstrations, culinary delights from local street-food suppliers and performances from fire-breathers, live bands and DJs.

Up-and-coming comedian Bernard Casey is set to take the stage on the Thursday night of the festival, and irish-singer songwriter Mickey Joe Harte is set to perform during the festival.

More than 25 Irish gin and whiskey brands are also scheduled to take part.

The festival organisers have set the event for over-23s.

Tickets to Spirit of the City Limerick are on sale now from www.spiritofthecity.ie.