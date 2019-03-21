Limerick urged to show support on Daffodil Day

WITH more than €4m needed to provide vital free support services for cancer patients nationally, the Irish Cancer Society is appealing to the Limerick public to support its volunteers this Daffodil Day.

Volunteers are preparing to take to the streets of Limerick this Friday, March 22 to raise vital funds for cancer patients, like Night Nursing which helps families during very difficult times.

Last year, terminally ill cancer patients in Limerick received 438 nights of care, allowing them to remain at home during their treatment, according to the Irish Cancer Society.

“People of Limerick have always been generous in their support of Daffodil Day,” Limerick organiser Maura O'Flaherty said.

“Not only will donations fund services like Night Nursing, but also cancer research to help more people survive cancer,” she added.

“Please help us by volunteering to sell daffodils, or simply by buying a daffodil on March 22,” she added.

In order to fund life-saving research and to provide the night nursing service and other free supports, the Irish Cancer Society needs to raise over €4m nationally on Daffodil Day this year.

Night Nurses create a supportive and calm atmosphere for families during very difficult times, according to Night Nurse manager Mary Ferns.

“Losing a loved one to cancer is heartbreaking. But I’m privileged to hear afterwards from many families what a source of comfort it was to spend those precious final moments at home with their loved one.”

Daffodil Day pins can be purchased in local Boots Ireland stores or a €1 donation can be added when making a purchase. To get involved in Limerick, contact Lorraine on 087 7936499.

For more information visit www.cancer.ie/daffodilday