Model son, keen photographer and Limerick hurling fan laid to rest beside beloved grandfather

ONLY two months ago, 18-year-old Damien Carmody gave a moving eulogy at the funeral Mass of his beloved grandfather, Mikey Moloney.

Tragically the Montpelier teenager was laid to rest beside his beloved grandad in O’Brien’s Bridge cemetery on Monday afternoon following Mass in Castleconnell church. The son of loving parents, Shirley and Ger, passed away peacefully at home last Thursday.

Damien was a regular reader at Mass and his younger brother Dylan bravely served at the requiem Mass. His sister Clodagh paid a lovely tribute to Damien in the presentation of the symbols representing his life, and also gave a reflection after communion.

In his homily, Fr Willie Teehan, parish priest of Castleconnell, touched on the many strands of Damien’s life that made him such a popular young man.

“He was a very bright student both in Castleconnell NS and in St Mary’s Secondary School in Newport. He had a very bright future ahead of him. He was loved by his teachers and his many friends.

“There was a great crowd of his friends in the church, where they gave a guard of honour, and in the graveyard. They were very loyal to him. A friend paid a lovely tribute to him at the end of the Mass,” said Fr Teehan, who described it as a “very respectful and very dignified Mass”.

“The church was full to capacity. I think that was a great tribute to him and his family,” said Fr Teehan.

The gifts to the altar reflected the passions of Damien’s life – Limerick hurling, photography, music, his friends and family.

“He went anywhere and everywhere with his friends. He got a lot into his 18 years,” said Fr Teehan sadly.

In the days before his death Damien was looking forward to going to a friend’s 18th birthday party. On the Limerick Leader Facebook page, Rachel whose birthday it was, emotionally wrote, “Rest in peace, Damien”.

“You will never be forgotten. We’ve been friends for the last 16 years and you were so looking forward to my 18th. Life will never be the same again. You always had a smile on your face no matter what. You were a true gentleman. Sleep tight angel. Love and miss you,” said Rachel.

Damien’s father, Ger, is chairman of St Flannan’s Fishing Club. Charlie Lyons, vice-chairman, said Damien has gone fishing many times with his father.

“It is very hard to take. He was a quiet, pleasant, just a lovely young fellow. He didn’t drink, he didn’t smoke and was very popular. It is very sad for the whole family and all his friends,” said Charlie, who on behalf of the club expressed their deepest sympathies to the Carmody family.

Charlie said Damien gave the eulogy at his grandfather’s funeral last January.

“You would be very proud of the way he spoke from the altar. He gave a lovely oration. For a young fellow he was so level headed, so composed and so well spoken. You really knew what his grandfather meant to him.

“He was a model son. He never put a foot wrong and was never a bother to his parents. It is very sad for the whole family. He had the respect of all of his neighbours, friends and everybody in school,” said Charlie.

St Mary’s Secondary School put support structures in place to help students cope with the loss of their friend.

Damien had contributed a number of lovely photos to Limerick City Citizens Facebook page. It was created to act as a directory of amazing photos taken by Limerick photographers.

One of its members, Fergal Clohessy dedicated a beautiful photo he took of Saturday night’s fireworks display to Damien. Fergal said Damien contributed some lovely photos to Limerick City Citizens before his passing.

“He had a great eye for photography and the ones he took will not only preserve the moment but preserve his memory too. May he rest in peace,” said Fergal. Creator of the group, Anthony Heaney has used one of Damien’s fabulous aerial photos at the top of the page in memory of the young man.

One of the many friends Damien made through Limerick City Citizens was Leah O’Carroll.

“He had his whole live ahead of him after his Leaving Cert. He was passionate about plane spotting in Shannon and he had a love for the Irish Coast Guard. I loved chatting to him every day about planes,” said Leah.

Damien’s spirit has taken wings. May he rest in peace.