Body recovered from River Shannon in Limerick

A BODY has been recovered from the River Shannon at Plassey, it emerged this Tuesday night.

At around 8.35pm, the Limerick ​Land Search team happened upon the body while carrying out shoreline searches along the Plassey Bank area of the River Shannon.

The unit contacted its colleagues in Limerick Marine Search And Rescue Service to assist in the recovery from the water.

Chairman of the Limerick Land Search team Calvin Prendergast has offered the group’s condolences to the person’s family at this difficult time.