Limerick Euromillions winner’s Derg marina plans hit the rocks

MULTI-MILLION euro proposals to restore a derelict marina in Ballina have hit delays.

The son of Euromillions winner Dolores McNamara Gary, who lives nearby, is seeking planning permission​ to restore the old harbour in the Tipperary village.

Mr McNamara, who has bought up The Killaloe Hotel and saved the jobs, is planning to invest €2m in the project.

However, one resident has highlighted her concern over the work, claiming it represents unauthorised development.​

She is seeking leave to appeal to An Bord Pleanala, claiming the plan to transform the development at Derg Marina is causing her “particular concern”.

“I have never before made an objection to any planning decisions in the past. The proposed development at Derg Marina is causing me particular concern. Granting my request for leave to appeal will provide an opportunity to be “independently heard” and to outline my genuine and real concerns in relation to the unauthorised development at Derg Marina, Ballina. For the past five months, I have tried to engage positively with the applicant and more recently with Tipperary County Council but without any success,” she wrote.

Derg Marina was bought by Mr McNamara, 40 and his wife, who have a variety of property interests across the region.

The land changed hands for well over the asking price of €550,000 back in 2015.

The marina features more than 500 metres of water frontage and panoramic views over the lake and adjoining countryside.

The local who is appealing the plans – who did not comment further –also expressed concerns over light pollution.

John Mullen, chairperson of the Marine Village Residents’ Association, said the majority of the residents are ‘delighted’ with the works, and have signed a petition to support Mr McNamara.

“Gary has been great to communicate with the people and asked our opinions along the way. It will be the best inland marina in Ireland when it’s finished,” he said.