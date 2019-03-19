WATCH: Limerick reaches for the stars as thousands celebrate St Patrick’s weekend

LIMERICK was over the moon across the weekend as the city marked St Patrick’s Day in the best possible fashion.

The three-day festival of our national day began on Saturday night, with a spectacular firework display lighting the night sky over the River Shannon.

Then on Sunday, it was time for the main event, as more than 32,000 people gathered for the annual St Patrick’s Day parade.

Thousands of energetic participants reached for the stars, with the parade marking 50 years since the first moon landings.

It was grand marshaled by former University of Limerick student Dr Norah Patten, who is bidding to become the first Irish person in space.

While there were 32,000 people on the streets, a further 1,600 viewed it online as Limerick’s parade was broadcast live on the social networking site Facebook for the first time ever. Some of the viewers were from as far away as Mississippi, USA.

Limerick-based Lumen Street Theatre reflected the theme with a spectacular space entry and a giant rocket, preparing for lift-off and their very own spaceman Neil Armstrong.

Expressive Arts Drama School in conjunction with Artastic entertained the crowd with a colourful entry, while Space Odyssey’s giant inflatables were a huge hit, they showed us that the other side of the moon is definitely made of cheese!

A small sample of the colour and excitement at the #Limerick #StParticksDay parade! It was out of this world!

@WeAreTrueMedia pic.twitter.com/04wG4Z1DXF — Limerick.ie (@Limerick_ie) March 17, 2019

Musicians from Limerick and Estonia entertained those gathered as they marched along the parade route.

Meanwhile, yesterday, a further 30,000 people were back in the city for the annual International Band Championship, which drew marching bands from as far afield as Estonia and the United States of America.

A little flavour of what #Limerick was treated to today at the 49th International Band Championship

@WeAreTrueMedia #LimerickStPatsFestival pic.twitter.com/UAewdW82fP — Limerick.ie (@Limerick_ie) March 18, 2019

Action shots from the 49th International Band Championship in #Limerick today! What a sight to see 1,300 musicians marching down O’Connell Street, from USA, Estonia, England, Northern Ireland, and of course Limerick.

Indeed, it was an American group, Charlotte Catholic High School, from North Carolina in the USA who were named overall winners of the 49th championship.

Rain failed to dampen the spirits of the more than 30,000 spectators who lined the streets of Limerick as they cheered and supported the 1,300 musicians from 20 bands who took part in this year’s event.

Thousands more viewed it on Facebook Live.

Charlotte High School impressed the judges with their rendition of the Neil Diamond classic Sweet Caroline, and they were presented with the Kenneally Jewellers Perpetual Trophy as overall winners of the championship.

There are still a number of attractions still open for the rest of the week.

St Mary's Cathedral is open until Thursday, March 21 for people to see 'The Museum of the Moon', a unique, new touring artwork by Luke Jerram.

It features detailed Nasa imagery of the lunar surface.

And the 40-foot panoramic wheel, offering a bird's eye view of Limerick city and county will remain in Arthur's Quay park until Easter Sunday, April 21.