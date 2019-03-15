Limerick students show their bottle in TLC exhibition

PRIMARY school students from around the county and city rubbed shoulders with one of Limerick’s towering sporting heroes at a prizegiving ceremony for the Design a TLC Bottle competition.

Munster and Ireland rugby legend Paul O’Connell was on hand at the Hunt Museum to offer his congratulations to the children who decorated a reusable water bottle prop with recyclable materials to show their pride and love for their home place.

An exhibition of the entries at the city museum formed part of the build-up to the fifth instalment of the well-loved community initiative, Team Limerick Clean-up which is set to take place this Good Friday, April 19.

A group shot of all of our fantastic winners! pic.twitter.com/heKPBO2vLC — Team Limerick Clean-Up (@TLC_Limerick) March 7, 2019

Paul, who is a Team Limerick Clean-Up ambassador, described the effort from the children as “brilliant”.

“It’s funny we’re trying to promote the awareness of recycling among kids but they probably know more about it than the adults do,” said the father-of-three in reference to the Design a TLC Bottle competition.

“I know my kids are better at it than we are - they tell us what plastic to put in the bin and what plastic you can’t put in the bin and all that. It’s a great competition. It’s gets the school focused and aware coming up to TLC. I think we have over 70 schools taking part this year. Promoting it in the schools is really important. I’m hoping to be back for it.”

Also present at the Hunt Museum last Thursday was JP McManus who spearheaded the TLC concept.

“You’d want to be here to believe it,” commented Mr McManus of the imaginative entries.

“You’d have to be impressed,” continued Mr McManus. “The amount of effort being put in by the children and their tutors is something else.

“And they have ideas for next year already. I was talking to a few of them. I don’t know how they can better this year,” he smiled.

“It seems from year to year to get better and better.”

“I wouldn’t miss it!” added Mr McManus of the clean-up on April 19.

“I think a lot of people look forward to it - the cup of tea afterwards and the hot cross bun. This year Easter is a bit later so that helps.”

The 2019 registration figures have passed the 13,000 mark and it is hoped that more people than ever before will participate this year.

Over 50 primary schools from across Limerick city and county participated in the Design a Bottle competition.

Prizes included vouchers for school equipment and winning designs will be printed on reusable bottles for every class member.

The winners of the competition were as follows: Category 1: First place, Kilteely National School – Ms Collins’ senior infants, first and second class; Second place, Bulgaden National School – Ms Reidy’s junior infants, senior infants, first and second class; Third place, Christ the King Boys National School – Ms Walsh’s junior infants class; Category 2: First place, Mary Queen of Ireland Girls National School – Ms Shearin’s third and fourth class; Second place, Le Chéile National School – Ms Maher’s third class; Third place, St Brigid’s National School – Ms O’Connor’s third class; Category 3: First place, St Gabriel’s School – Ms Cooper’s Snowdrop Class; Second place, Knocklong National School – Ms Taylor’s sixth class; Third place, St Patrick’s National School Bruree – Ms Cussen’s fifth and sixth class.