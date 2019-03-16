Limerick firm places Trust and Hope in local foundation

An impressive €17,580 has been raised by a Limerick company to help a local charity which supports street children in Calcutta.

Northern Trust, which employs almost 1,000 people at Plassey and on the Ballysimon Road, was the lead sponsor of a fundraising lunch held for the Hope Foundation in the Savoy Hotel, where the money was raised.

Among the guests at the sold-out event were Dr Vicky Phelan, Dr Sinead Kane, Miriam O’Callaghan and Georgia McGurk.

In operation since 1999, the Hope Foundation has worked tirelessly to support street and slum children, alongside their friends and family in the ​Indian city.

The funds raised through the event are going to the Hope Hospital, which was established in May 2008 to specifically cater to the secondary healthcare needs of street and slum dwelling children.

Speaking at the cheque handover, Northern Trust’s general manager Catherine Duffy said: “We were delighted to sponsor the 2018 Hope Foundation Lunch as it is such a worthwhile and well known charity. Their annual lunch has become a social highlight on the Limerick calendar and is well supported by Limerick businesses as they always combine networking opportunities with interesting speakers.”

The Hope foundation is also working with Limerick youngsters through its Transition Year immersion programme.

This sees students between Junior and Leaving Certificate get the opportunity to travel to India to see how money they raise is used on the ground.