Magnificent farm just over Limerick border on market for €1.25m

A MAGNIFICENT farm of prime rolling parkland, one of the finest in east Clare, is being guided at €1.25m.

James Lee, of John Lee REA in Newport, said the 140 acre holding at Deerpark, Doonass, Clonlara contains soil that is both fertile and well drained.

“It is laid out in one extensive block, making it perfect for a farmer looking to maximise convenience and practicality. The lands are paddocked, all of which are very large and could easily be subdivided depending on the grazing system required.

“The fields are relatively well fenced, with some minor work needed with water laid on.

“There is excellent shelter through extensive hedgerows and five acres of mature woodland throughout the holding,” continued the auctioneer.

Mr Lee said there is a roadway leading from the public road to the farmyard which may be in need of some maintenance work. This roadway divides the holding in two and makes the farm very practical for any enterprise.

The farmyard comes with a good range of outbuildings, including a six bay double slatted shed capable of housing 100 head, silage slab and haybarn. It includes a spacious yard area ideal for operating large machinery and a 1970s built bungalow residence in need of renovation.

“Given its size, this is a very viable holding on its own, being laid out in easily managed divisions, in one block.

“It is unquestionably suitable for a number of uses from dairy to beef or equestrian enterprise.

“It’s just a 15-minute drive to Limerick city and the farm also comes with a telephone mast income of €11,000 per annum for the next three years. This farm offers the opportunity to create a top class, viable farming operation into the future,” said Mr Lee.

For more information contact REA John Lee on 061 378121.