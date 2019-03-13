Regional careers fair set for Limerick’s South Court Hotel

POTENTIALLY hundreds of jobs will be on offer at a regional careers fair, which will take place at the South Court Hotel later this month.

The Mid West Regional Skills Forum and the Department for Social Protection have teamed up for the event, being held as part of National Jobs Week.

Some 30 employers and 15 training providers will be in attendance at the day, which takes place on Wednesday, March 27.

Entry is free to everybody, with the fair taking place between 11am and 5:30pm.

It will provide an opportunity for jobseekers, job changers and job returners to meet with local companies actively recruiting.

Local Education and Training Providers will also be exhibiting at the event.

Local companies represented on the day include General Motors, WP Engine and Johnson and Johnson.

Joe Leddin, the manager at the skills forum said: “The Mid-West is Ireland's fastest growing region and this year’s event will showcase hundreds of career opportunities across several industry sectors. Attendees can also engage with the education and training providers to avail of upskilling courses delivered on a part time basis”.

There will also be a free career and CV Workshop available at the event.

This experienced professional service will provide advice to jobseekers on CV and interview preparation Mor information from 061-487487.