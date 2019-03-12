Limerick-based medical devices company shows students innovation of the future

TO MARK Engineers Week 2019, Cook Medical, global medical devices company, is educating students in local schools on medical technology engineering by using augmented reality (AR) hardware.

Starting with Mungret NS and Monaleen NS, students were given the AR Human Anatomy Challenge which has been pioneered to spark an interest in medtech and to show how medical devices are used to improve patient care.

The students also got to see demonstrations of medical devices that have been designed and developed at Cook Medical’s Limerick base in Castletroy.

Cook Medical senior engineering manager, Triona Campbell, believes that exposing students to this technology, can spark an interest in engineering from a young age, encouraging students to join this workforce in the future.

“Our team is delighted to support Stem education subjects in the local community. Bringing technologies like AR into the classroom broadens students’ minds and provides a varied learning experience,” commented Campbell.

“Engineering is very often only explored by students at secondary school level. Introducing it at primary level will help to boost understanding and better prepare students for further study of Stem subjects.”

She said that the Castletory base company were excited to be working with local schools to promote innovation in healthcare.