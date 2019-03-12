Close to 50 acres of prime County Limerick land for sale near Adare

A PRIME 47 acre non residential holding located within a short drive of Adare village is for sale by private treaty.

Located at Ballinvira, Croagh, it is just 1km from the N69 junction at Smithfield Service Station.

Bounding Clonshire, Adare, the land is made up of top class ground in an area that is home to some of the best dairy farms in the country.

Laid out in well proportioned fields the property is all in one block and ideal for dairying.

The property is currently under grass and has significant road frontage.

Maurice Stack, of Sherry Fitzgerald Stack, expects the sale to attract keen interest from farming and business interests.

For sale by private treaty, it comes with a guide price of €550,000 or €11,650 per acre.

For more information please contact Sherry Fitzgerald Stack in Abbeyfeale on 068 32087.