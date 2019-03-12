Boy, 15, accused of bringing 'weapons' to scene of broad daylight attack in Limerick

A TEENAGE boy who is accused of multiple charges relating to a violent incident last summer is to be tried on indictment at the circuit court.

The 15-year-old, who can’t be named because of his age, is charged with robbery, assault and possession of weapons on June 22, last.

Garda Brian Guilfoyle told Limerick District Court, it will be alleged the defendant and two older males attacked two other men after luring them from a house at Roxboro Villas at around 2.50pm.

He added that all of parties are known to each other.

He said it will be alleged the teenager, who was aged 14 at the time, can been seen on CCTV removing a number of weapons from his pockets and distributing them to his co-accused after they arrived in the area.

The weapons, which included a knife and two screwdrivers, were returned to the accused following the alleged assaults which lasted for a number of minutes.

During a hearing under Section 75 of the Children’s Act, Judge Marian O’Leary was told the victims sustained a number of stab wounds although it was accepted the most serious injuries were not inflicted by the teenager.

Sergeant Donal Cronin said the Director of Public Prosecutions was consenting to the matter being dealt with on indictment given the serious of the charges and the sentences which would be imposed if he is convicted.

“The headline sentence would be well in excess of the maximum sentence here (district court),” he said.

Garda Guilfoyle told Sgt Cronin the defendant was “well able to represent himself” during his time in custody following his arrest and that he acted more mature than his age and “put forward a solid narrative from his own perspective”.

While accepting the serious nature of the allegations, solicitor Tom Kiely submitted the case should remain in the district court given his client’s age and immaturity

He said his two co-accused are much older and that his client was “following instructions and doing what he was told”.

Refusing jurisdiction, Judge O’Leary commented the matter was “very serious”.

The matter was adjourned to next month to facilitate the preparation of a book of evidence.