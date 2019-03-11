Tourism boost as new viewing points are unveiled in Limerick along the Shannon Estuary Way

Fáilte Ireland has unveiled 11 new viewing points along the Shannon Estuary Way – the first of a series of Wild Atlantic Way looped drives created to encourage visitors to explore other parts of the region and stay longer.

Developed with an investment of €225,000, the Shannon Estuary Way takes visitors on a drive through an area of remarkable unspoilt beauty, across the Shannon Estuary on Shannon Ferries, encouraging them to explore the many delightful towns, villages and world famous shore fishing sites within the area.

. @Failte_Ireland with Minister @podonovan today unveiled 11 new viewing points along the Shannon Estuary Way, the first of a series of @wildatlanticway looped drives created to encourage #visitors to explore other parts of the region. #Limerick #Clare https://t.co/W6iykTyIEN pic.twitter.com/qA75Te3yIv March 11, 2019

It is hoped the new viewing points on the looped drive across Limerick and Clare (Ringmoylan Pier, Ballysteen Pier, Boland’s Meadow, Kilteery Pier, Glin Pier, Knock Pier, Labasheeda Quay, Killadysert Pier, Covraghan Pier, Clarecastle Pier and Tullyglass Point) will compel visitors to stop, enjoy the view and engage with the stories of each local area.

“The Shannon Estuary Way provides a significant opportunity for Limerick and Clare to benefit from the Wild Atlantic Way, opening up the region’s inland hinterland to visitors. Today, we are unveiling 11 new viewing points along the Shannon Estuary Way which will showcase the stories of each area along the drive,” said Minister of State at the Department of Finance Patrick O’Donovan.

Developed with stories and imagery from local communities across the region and constructed from locally sourced materials, the concept for the design of the viewing points was “big skies and sheltered waters”.

A motif for the viewing points was created to celebrate the traditional wooden fishing boats unique to the River Shannon, the gandelow.

Fáilte Ireland is working with West Limerick Resources and businesses along the Shannon Estuary Way to maximise the tourism opportunities for Limerick presented by the Shannon Estuary Way.

“The Shannon Estuary Way is an ideal platform to highlight and promote the wonderful attractions of Limerick. The recently adopted Limerick Tourism Development Strategy Action Plan sets out a roadmap for tourism development in Limerick and the Shannon Estuary Way fits nicely into this. We look forward to working with the tourism trade and several statutory bodies to develop Limerick’s tourist offering and to grow visitor numbers to Limerick allowing them to uncover the hidden gems around the city and county,” said Mayor of Limerick city and county, Cllr James Collins.

Conn Murray, chief executive of Limerick City and County Council, added:

“This is a very important project as we begin to grow the tourism sector in Limerick. I would like to thank tourism development at Limerick City and County Council who have worked with West Limerick Resources, the communities along the estuary and Fáilte Ireland in imagining and continuing to develop the Shannon Estuary Way.”