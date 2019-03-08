One of country's first St Patrick's Day parades is on Saturday

NEWPORT is out of the blocks quickly as their St Patrick’s Day parade is on this Saturday, March 9.

Appropriately, it is being led by the parish’s athletics star – Aimee Hayde. Although the official starting time is noon, there will be lots of pre-parade entertainment to enjoy.

Mike Coffey, of the organising committee, encourage attendees to come early to enjoy the festivities.

“This year's parade guarantees to be the biggest and best yet with wonderful entertainment. After a rocky start where the parade was almost cancelled due to lack of volunteers, the wonderful community of Newport rallied together to make it a priority that such a staple tradition in the area would continue for the sake of children and adults alike.

"The core committee, which has been invaluable in getting the parade to where it is today, welcomed with open arms the 40 plus volunteers from the area that have now all banded together to make the 2019 St Patrick's Day parade the best year yet,” said Mike.

Like any local event, businesses, clubs and schools in the areas have all come on board to support “our Irish day of heritage”.

“Hours and hours of work have been spent on creating novelty floats, each more creative than the next. There will be entertainment and treats throughout the day and people are asked to come dressed up in the spirit of the occasion.

“The running costs of a parade of this magnitude are over €5,000. To date, there has been a number of fundraising events including a door-to-door collection and, yet again, the community supported when asked. A church gate collection took place in Newport, Toor, Birdhill, Killoscully, Ballinahinch, and Rearcross. The committee is also very grateful to the support it receives from local businesses and clubs,” said Mike.

Saturday’s grand Marshall, Aimee Hayde, is an All-Ireland cross country champion and has many accolades under her belt.

“The community of Newport is very proud to have her front and centre of the parade. Hail, rain or shine the town of Newport and surrounding parishes will enjoy a great St. Patrick's Day parade,” said Mike, who encourages one and all to get dressed up and enjoy all the music and fun on the day.