Plan rolled out for free wifi in centres of County Limerick towns

PLANS are underway to provide free wifi in the town centres of Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale, local councillors were told this week.

A technical feasibility study is currently being conducted on the exact locations and councillors are to be updated on the timeline but it is expected to happen sometime this year.

The announcement came at this Wednesday’s meeting of the Newcastle West Municipal District after Cllr Michael Collins had urged management to provide a free wifi system in both towns.

It would be a boost to tourism, providing visitors easy access to all the facilities and events on the Limerick.ie and Newcastlewest.ie websites, he argued. It would also enhance safety for young people, he said. His proposal was immediately backed by Abbeyfeale councillors Francis Foley and Seamus Browne.

“It is key to the economic development of both towns,” Cllr Browne said. Abbeyfeale through Innovate Limerick was to acquire an e-hub, he pointed out but free wifi was also needed.

Replying in a written statement, Dr Mihai Bilauca, who is head of digital strategy and EU programmes in the council, said their plan was to provide high-quality public wifi in Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale as part of the roll-out of the WiFi4EU scheme.

Under this scheme, the council on Tuesday, had secured four “vouchers” worth €15,000 each to provide free wifi in a town in each of the three municipal districts and in one city location. But he went on, this money would be matched by funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The decision on what locations would get the free wifi would be based on population but also on technical issues, Dr Bilauca said.

But Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale will be included.

Councillors will be told when the roll-out will happen at next month’s meeting.