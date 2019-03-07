Lucky streak for Limerick woman making third appearance on National Lottery show

A LIMERICK woman is to make it a hat trick with a Winning Streak appearance this Saturday.

Catherine Guinane from Ballingary will make her third appearance on a National Lottery TV game show this Saturday.

She appeared on Winning Streak, presented by Mike Murphy, on January 7, 1995, scooping £28,000 (Irish Punts). Six years later in 2001 the lucky woman was a contestant on Fame and Fortune, hosted by Marty Whelan, winning £18,000.

And now Catherine will be reunited with Marty 18 years later on Winning Streak and hoping that she gets to spin the wheel this time!

However, celebrations have been muted in her family as just eight weeks ago, Catherine lost her loving husband Patrick ‘Pa’ Guinane, after a six month illness. The couple were married for 49 years when he passed away in January this year.

Catherine says that her Winning Streak luck has given the family a ‘little lift’ after a really tough start to the year.

Catherine and Pa’s three children, Jean, Ciaran and John, and five loving grandchildren, Jamie, Ella, Sam, Leah and Mark, will cheer her on in the Winning Streak audience this weekend. They will be joined by a number of other family members including Catherine’s brothers, Pat and John.

Catherine has worked in the head office of O’Sullivan Ironworks in Rathkeale, Limerick, for 29 years and in her rare spare time supports GAA and rarely misses a Limerick game. She even braved the elements to watch the football team play in the snow last Sunday. She was in Croke Park last August to see Limerick win the hurling All-Ireland final and said that it was a day she will never forget, in a difficult year.

She is also an avid gardener and says she will use some of her winnings to do landscaping work in her own garden.

