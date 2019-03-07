Metal giants Amon Amarth and Behemoth confirmed for King John’s Castle gig

LIMERICK’S King John’s Castle is preparing for a metal takeover this summer.

Metal giants Amon Amarth and Behemoth have been confirmed for a gig in the medieval castle this June 17, it was announced this Thursday.

In what promises to be the metal event of the year in Ireland, Dolans Presents in association with DME and Bad Rep have today confirmed the hugely popular metal bands for a spectacular show at the venue.

Sweden's Amon Amarth will team up with Poland's Behemoth for the very special outdoor show at King John's Castle.

Promoter Neil Dolan said: “Dolan’s have been supporting the growing metal scene for many years. This gig will see two giants of the world metal scene come together for one of the most incredible nights fans of metal will have seen in Ireland this year.

“King John’s Castle with its links to the Vikings will prove to be the most perfect backdrop for a gig like this. We are looking forward to welcoming fans from far a wide to experience a true Limerick welcome in June,” he added.

Amon Amarth were formed in Sweden in 1992. The melodic death metal band take their name from the Sindarin name of Mount Doom, a volcano in J. R. R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth.

The band is composed of lead guitarist Olavi Mikkonen, vocalist Johan Hegg, bassist Ted Lundström, rhythm guitarist Johan Söderberg, and drummer Jocke Wallgren.

Amon Amarth have released ten studio albums, one compilation album, one EP, one video album, and ten music videos. Their first studio album, Once Sent from the Golden Hall, debuted in 1998.

Five more studio releases followed, before the band saw a breakthrough with the 2008 album Twilight of the Thunder God, which debuted at No. 10 on the Swedish album charts and No. 50 on the US Billboard 200.

Supporting Amon Amarth at the King John’s Castle gig will be Polish metal band Behemoth. Formed in Gdansk in 1991, Behemoth are considered to have played an important role in establishing the Polish extreme metal underground.

Amon Amarth recently completed work on a brand new album due this Spring whilst Behemoth continue to tour in support of their recent I Loved You At Your Darkest release.

Tickets for Amon Amarth and Behemoth Live at King John’s Castle are on sale now and can be purchased via the Dolan’s box office or at www.dolans.ie or www.ticketmaster.ie and usual outlets nationwide.