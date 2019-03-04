County Limerick active retirement group throw farewell party for popular garda

THE IMPORTANCE of gardai to local communities was shown by the Marian Club throwing a farewell party for Garda Brian McNamara.

The Murroe active retirement association organised the function for the popular garda. Garda McNamara has transferred to Limerick city where he is now a crime scene officer.

Kathleen Gunning, who has been chairperson of the Marian Club since it was founded 28 years ago, said their local gardai gave them every assistance possible.

“Garda Tom McGlinchey and Garda Brian McNamara are very good to us. They are always available to give talks and give us advice. A most enjoyable evening was had by all at the farewell night for Brian with music provided by Sean and Paddy,” said Ms Gunning. They have got an excellent replacement as Garda John Ryan has been transferred from Pallasgreen to Murroe.

The Marian Club meets on Wednesdays in the Fitzgerald Room, Muintir na Tíre hall at 7.30pm. It reopens for 2019 on March 6. There are currently 32 members and more are very welcome. One of the group of 32 is Carmel Hogg.

“We engage in several social, educational and informational activities. We meet for tea, bingo, the chat and listen to various speakers on issues of social, financial, health and personal safety concerns.

“The outcome of an evening’s presentation on the importance of physical exercise has seen the Marian Club embrace physical exercise at the start of each weekly meeting, under the capable guidance of instructors from the Limerick Sports Partnership,” said Ms Hogg.

They go on outings during the year and take part in the Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal.

“Hopefully our boxes brought joy, happiness and excitement to vulnerable children in Africa and Eastern Europe,” said Ms Hogg.

Their annual fundraiser – a Christmas 45 gamble – goes ahead each November and they are deeply grateful to the Murroe card-playing committee for their hard work on their behalf. To find out more about the Marian Club come along on a Wednesday evening from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.