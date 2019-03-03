Twenty years of caring in County Limerick day care centre is celebrated

EXACTLY a year ago staff and volunteers of St Michael’s Day Care Centre in Cappamore braved the snow and ice to check on their service users.

They ensured their elderly clients had food and fuel. That’s the level of care St Michael’s provide. Thankfully Saturday was a positively balmy day as they celebrated their 20th anniversary.

Their building was funded by the HSE and JP McManus and has had the support of the whole community ever since. Liz Grant, manager, who is continuing on the excellent work of Sr Mercy O’Dea, said the centre is a “home from home” for the over 140 who come every week. They even have a bus to collect and drop them home. They are drawn from Cappamore, Doon, Oola, Pallasgreen, Murroe, Boher, Kilteely and Dromkeen.

Liz said a crowd of around 160 attended. They started with Mass said by Fr Dick Browne with the assistance of Fr Pat Burns, Fr Joe Tynan, Fr John Morris and Fr Seamus Ryan. A representative from each parish did a prayer of the faithful. Poignant symbols were brought to the altar that reflect life in the day care centre.

“The keys of the bus represented transport; a picture of St Michael who is the patron saint of the parish; a scissors for our hairdressing and chiropody service; a first aid kit to represent our nurse; a newspaper as one of our friends from St Vincent’s, Lisnagry, who are with us every day, delivers the newspaper; a piece of steak to represent food and our mission statement,” said Liz.

After Mass, Cappamore Development Association paid for a tasty meal from Hayes’. The delicious deserts were made in house. Then it was time for Pat Fogarty, chairperson of the board of management, to cut the fabulous cake. The afternoon was rounded off with entertainment and music including a song by one of their oldest members, John Mulcahy, aged 92.

“The goodwill of the people is something else. The amount of chocolate and wine they dropped in was unbelievable,” said Liz, who adds that new clients are always welcome.