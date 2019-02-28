‘Forward momentum’ as Limerick ambulance crew stage day three of strike action

MEMBERS of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) in Limerick have indicated again that they will return to the picket lines for an additional two days if their union is not recognised by the Government and management.

This Thursday, more than 30 members of the Mid-West National Ambulance Service Representatives Association (Nasra), which is affiliated to the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA), staged phase three of strike action at their base on St Nessan’s Road.

Unless there is positive movement from the Government, they have said, they will be returning to the same picket line this Friday morning.

The dispute surrounds an ongoing disagreement between the PNA Nasra and the Government over the recognition of the union.

While there have been positive comments made by the Government, there has been little action on resolving the issue, it has been claimed.

“The Minister for Health [Simon Harris] is taking the same comments he made on the previous strike, he has approached his department and has asked that they find a resolution to the dispute,” said PNA Nasra member Derek O’Brien.

Branch secretary Liam Moore said that there has been “no negativity” surrounding their dispute.

“It’s not backgrounds we are going; it’s forwards. There is some forward momentum at the moment,” Mr Moore said.

Mr O’Brien said there appears to be more political movement on the matter.

They said that “no member of the public needs to be worried” as the crew are covering all emergency calls, a decision made by the union.

“Nobody is going to be left out,” Mr O’Brien said.

Mr Moore said there are another two days of proposed strike action, though the dates have yet to be confirmed.

“We won’t be going anywhere until we get sorted out.”