Limerick fans advised by gardai to arrive early ahead of Clare clash in Ennis

GARDAI have advised Limerick fans to “arrive early and park responsibly” ahead of the game against Clare in Ennis this Sunday.

A large crowd is expected in Cusack Park for the 2pm throw in this Sunday, and Superintendent Brendan McDonagh has urged supporters not to park in coned areas or across private gates.

Car parking is available in the town car parks at Abbey Street and Wood Quay, as well as the Clare County Council car park in New Road.

The Mart at Quin Road will also offer parking in return for a donation to charity, while disabled parking is available at the Cloister Car Park, close to the grounds.

Supt McDonagh said: “We would request that patrons would be patient and comply with directions from the Gardai and stewards. We would urge pedestrians to use all entrances including the Cloister.”

Post-game, there will be some disruption to traffic and temporary road closures, including at Abbey Street, the club bridge and Francis Street near the Friary, to allow safe passage of pedestrians.