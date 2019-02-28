University of Limerick ranked second in the world for international students

MORE THAN 95% of international students who studied at the University of Limerick report they were happy with their study experience, placing the university second out of 199 institutions globally.

According to the the I-Graduate International Student Barometer (ISB), UL score tops marks worldwide for social activities and clubs and societies.

The UL International Office was also ranked number one out of 51 UK and Ireland universities, the ISB found.

“‘Delivering a happy student experience is not only good for our students but it also builds the University's reputation both locally and internationally,” UL International Education Division director Josephine Page said.

The ISB compares the experiences of international students from application to graduation, with more than three million students surveyed on their studies since 2005.

UL president Dr Des Fitzgerald said: “The staff at UL work closely with the UL International Education Division to ensure that every international student returns home having had an excellent personal and academic experience at UL.”