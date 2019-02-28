Limerick presenter Louise Cantillon ‘over the moon’ with her two new roles

IT has been a celebration on the double for Limerick girl Louise Cantillon this week as she starts a new role with Spin South West as well as joining the Limerick Leader as a columnist.

The Kilcornan native will pen a new social column for The Leader, which is distributed throughout the city and environs, as well as starting a full-time role with popular radio station Spin South West. Louise’s Leader column will be in association with Spin.

Louise has presented Spin South West’s weekend bilingual show, Pop Raidio for the past five years.

During her radio career, Louise has been nominated for three Radio Awards and has previously worked as a weekend presenter on Classic Hits 4FM.

“I’m so excited to start my new full time role as Spin Hits presenter on Spin South West and delighted to find myself back in my home city of Limerick,” said Louise.

“Spin South West is where I got my first presenting gig in 2013 and where I fell in love with radio so I’m over the moon to line up alongside the primetime team and create some of the best radio in the South West. It’s a very exciting start to 2019 and I cannot wait to get stuck into all things Spin Hits from Monday, March 4 including daily chats with all the lovely listeners of the South West.”

It’s been a hectic week already for Louise who paid a visit to Áras an Uachtaráin on Tuesday evening as a guest of President Michael D Higgins.

Louise is the girlfriend of Limerick hurling captain Declan Hannon who was invited to a special reception in the Phoenix Park residence along with the Limerick hurling team, management, county board members and family, to mark the All-Ireland victory last August.

Louise will present Spin Hits with Louise from 10.45am to 2.45pm weekdays, playing 10 Spin Hits in a Row and brand new music while keeping the South West audience in the know on all the latest gig and entertainment news.

Commenting on the appointment, station manager at Spin South West, Nessa McGann said: “We are so delighted to have Louise on board with us full time. Louise is Limerick through and through and has had an incredible 12 months – she has great energy and positivity and is an accomplished broadcaster.

“We are confident that she is the right person to help us connect with our ever-growing audience and bring a sense of fun and great music knowledge to keep people informed and entertained mid-morning and through to lunchtime on Spin South West,” Nessa added.